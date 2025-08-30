ODI World Cup 2019, which was hosted by England, was a memorable tournament as it brought out many thrilling matches. The tournament also had a thrilling finale as hosts England outplayed New Zealand by the virtue of hitting more boundaries and clinched the coveted title at The Lord's. As far as Team India was concerned, Virat Kohli and co's journey ended in the semi-final after they lost against the Kiwis. India squad at the 2019 World Cup also made the headlines after batter Vijay Shankar made the cut, replacing Ambati Rayudu.

However, Vijay Shankar failed to establish himself as a big name in Indian cricket and now, he has even moved on from his state team, Tamil Nadu. The right-handed batter has taken a call to shift his base from Tamil Nadu to Tripura in domestic cricket.

As he has received from Tamil Nadu Cricket (TNC) for the same, Shankar spoke about his decision and slammed the selectors for not giving him enough opportunities.

“Sometimes, when you're forced to take that call, you need to move on and look out for opportunities. I think I've been playing well. And more importantly, I want to play cricket, that's it. I can't go out there and just sit out and give water. It's quite difficult after playing for so many years," Shankar told The Hindu.

“Last year, I got dropped for the first two Ranji games, and then I made a comeback. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, again, I was dropped for the last two games. So, after that, it was quite tough. You need some clarity at some point. I was not getting that clarity," he added.

Shankar further stated that he never felt secured while he was in the Tamil Nadu setup and that's what forced him to take such a call.

“I never got any secure feeling when it comes to the selectors. So, at one point, I decided I needed to take a call. And I was happy that at least our coach (M. Senthilnathan) came up and told what they (the selectors) were thinking. So, I felt that there was no point staying. And trying to still fight it out to play in this setup was quite difficult,” said Shankar.

“Even if you take the last three years, I think only in 2022 I batted at one batting position, I batted at No. 6 every game, and I got three consecutive hundreds. But after that, from No. 3 to No. 7, I batted everywhere," he added.