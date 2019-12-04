 
Navy Day: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Personnel On Navy Day, Thanks Them For Service To Nation

Updated: 04 December 2019 16:02 IST

Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbor on this day by the Indian Navy during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his wish on Navy Day. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar wished Navy personnel and their family on Navy Day, thanking them for their dedication and service to the nation. "Wishing our @indiannavy personnel and their families a happy Navy Day. Thank you for your dedication and service to the nation. Jai Hind!" the batting maestro tweeted on Wednesday. Along with the post, he tweeted a picture of Navy personnel lined up on the deck of a ship, holding their caps out. India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year.

Navy Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war on this day in 1971 by the Indian Navy.

This year the theme of the Navy Day is "Indian Navy - Salient, Strong and Swift".

Sachin Tendulkar, who was conferred with the honorary rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force in 2010, also attended the celebration of the Air Force Day on their 87th anniversary in October.

"On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, best wishes to all. I thank all the soldiers and officers for always keeping India safe. Seeing the excitement regarding the Prime Minister Modi-initiated Swacch Bharat Mission, I hope India forever remains healthy, clean, and safe. Jai Hind," he had tweeted.

Tendulkar had represented the nation in 200 Tests and 463 One-day Internationals (ODIs). He had also scored a massive 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs for India with a total of 100 centuries under his belt.

Tendulkar was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 1994. The 45-year-old is also a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (1997-98), Padma Shri (1999) and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Comments
Highlights
  • Tendulkar wished personnel, their families on Navy Day
  • India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year
  • It marks the Navy's 'Operation Trident' in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
