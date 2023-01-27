Indian cricketer Axar Patel tied the knot with Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday. The all-rounder skipped the ODI series against New Zealand this time owing to his wedding. Although he did not share any photos or videos, many fan accounts on Twitter shared some from his memorable day.

Check them out:

Wedding pics of Axar Patel & Meha Patel. pic.twitter.com/kAjsiO9K4H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2023

Talking about his career, he did extremely well in the recently concluded T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. The Gujarat-born cricketer grabbed a lot of attention after he played a quick knock of 65 off 31 balls against Sri Lanka in the second T20I match, where the hosts ended up on the losing side.

More details about his wife Meha and their wedding are awaited.

