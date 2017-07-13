 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Indian Cricket Team Coach Ravi Shastri Plans A More 'Hands-Off' Approach For The Squad

Updated: 13 July 2017 15:01 IST

Ravi Shastri was named head coach of the Indian men's cricket team on Tuesday.

Indian Cricket Team Coach Ravi Shastri Plans A More 'Hands-Off' Approach For The Squad
Ravi Shastri was named head coach of the Indian men's cricket team for two years © AFP

New Team India coach Ravi Shastri promises a more relaxed and hands-off approach for the players, which would a reversal of the pattern followed by his predecessor Anil Kumble. The new coach also says he had no intention to 'tutor' the players, who, according to Shastri, are 'more or less settled' at the top level. "At the highest level, cricketers are more or less settled," the Reuters news agency quoted Shastri as telling the Times of India.

"So it is more to do with working on their mental strength, helping build their confidence, helping them stay organised in their daily activities as against tinkering with their style of play.

"It's not about 'tutoring' them about everything and telling them what and what not to do. There's very little coaching at the highest level. It's about fine-tuning and mentoring, about effective communication," Shastri added.

According reports, one of the major issues about Kumble was his 'headmasterly' attitude, which did not go down well with team captain Virat Kohli.

Kumble stepped down as coach shortly after India lost the ICC Champions Trophy final to Pakistan last month. He did not travel to the West Indies with the team and then tweeted a resignation letter, which said he was resigning as his relationship with Kohli was 'untenable'.

Shastri was handed the reins to the team on Tuesday, after a lot of drama, with his reported selection being initially denied by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before it was confirmed later at night.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics : India Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Zaheer Khan Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shastri was named head coach of the Indian mens cricket team on Tuesday
  • Zaheer Khan was named bowling coach
  • Shastri wants Bharath Arun to be the second bowling coach
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri May Ask For Bharath Arun As Second Bowling Coach: Reports
Ravi Shastri May Ask For Bharath Arun As Second Bowling Coach: Reports
Virender Sehwag, Ignored For The Team India Coaching Job, Chills Out In Canada
Virender Sehwag, Ignored For The Team India Coaching Job, Chills Out In Canada
Ravi Shastri Says India Can Produce Its Best-Ever Test Team Soon
Ravi Shastri Says India Can Produce Its Best-Ever Test Team Soon
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.