A year that began with a glorious Champions Trophy win ended with India suffering their second home Test series clean sweep in just 13 months. Alongside the triumphs came controversy, with rumours of a frosty relationship between the head coach and senior players. It was also a year of transition, with a new captain taking charge in both Tests and ODIs. In short, 2025 had everything—glory, heartbreak, and drama—reminding fans that cricket is not only about runs and wickets, but also about personalities, rivalries, and the emotions of millions who live and breathe the game.

Champions Trophy Win

India's crowning moment of 2025 came with their Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai, reaffirming their dominance in white-ball cricket. The team showcased balance, depth, and resilience, with standout performances from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and emerging stars.

In the final, India chased down New Zealand's 252-run target, winning by four wickets with six balls to spare. Rohit Sharma's composed 76 anchored the chase and earned him Player of the Match. It was a victory that silenced critics and added another ICC trophy to India's cabinet.

Asia Cup Delight and Controversy

The Asia Cup brought joy and turbulence in equal measure. India dominated the tournament, beating Pakistan three times, including in the final. However, the trophy presentation turned chaotic. Indian players refused to accept the cup from Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, leading to the PCB chief controversially withholding the trophy.

Scheduling disputes and heated exchanges between officials added to the drama. While India's cricketing excellence was undeniable, the off-field controversies ensured the Asia Cup remained one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Shubman Gill as Test Captain



2025 marked a generational shift as Shubman Gill took over the Test captaincy. His leadership was praised for calmness and tactical maturity.

India registered strong performances under his watch in England, with Gill himself scoring heavily and setting records. His appointment symbolized the transition to a younger core, while still carrying the weight of expectations from a cricket-crazy nation.

Loss in Tests vs South Africa

The year wasn't without setbacks. India's Test series defeat to South Africa was a bitter pill. In Kolkata, India failed to chase 124 in the fourth innings, collapsing to 98 all out. In Guwahati, they suffered a crushing 408-run defeat—their heaviest in Test history.

The losses exposed batting frailties and raised questions about adaptability in challenging conditions.

Gambhir vs Kohli/Rohit?

One of the most dramatic storylines was the Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma saga. As Gambhir stepped into coaching roles, reports claimed that tension was brewing with the senior players. Fans were divided, with some supporting Gambhir's tough stance and others backing the veterans.

RCB: Trophy Triumph and Turmoil

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally broke their trophy drought, winning the IPL in spectacular fashion. Kohli lifted the long-awaited silverware after years of near misses. The celebrations were euphoric, with RCB hailed as the team of the season.

However, tragedy struck a day after the final, when several RCB fans died during a planned victory parade.

From ICC triumphs to Test heartbreaks, from captaincy transitions to off-field controversies, 2025 was a year that encapsulated the full spectrum of Indian cricket.