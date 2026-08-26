Indian women's cricket team star Shreyanka Patil opened up about the trolling she faced over posting videos on her social media handles. The all-rounder, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League (WPL), shared a video of herself dancing to the song ‘Babli Badmaash Hai' from the Bollywood film Shootout At Wadala. The video led to a lot of trolling on social media but the cricketer made it clear that she is not bothered by the chatter. At India Today's Karnataka Roundtable, Shreyanka said that she did not consider the attention negative and added that both appreciation and criticism mean that she remains a topic of discussion among the people.

“I mean, honestly, it gives me a lot of attention. People are actually seeing me and saying, ‘Oh, she's doing so well.' Whether you troll me, criticise me or appreciate me, I think it's all for my good. I don't see trolls as trolls because I love what I'm doing. I love being on Instagram, I love dancing, and I love wearing the dresses I want to wear,” Shreyanka said.

Shreyanka went on to say that she is extremely comfortable with her choices and is not impacted by the criticism. She made it clear that she will continue to express herself and added that she prefers to concentrate on things that make her happy.

“I'm not shy about saying that because I'm comfortable with who I am. I'm comfortable dancing to any song and doing what makes me happy. I love doing what I love, and trolls are just going to remain trolls. They're probably just jealous that I'm doing well,” Shreyanka said.

Shreyanka has been missing from action for the past two months and will also miss the upcoming Women's Asia Cup due to injury. However, she was named in India's squad for the Asian Games 2026.

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