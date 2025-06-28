India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: The India women's cricket team will begin their white-ball series against England women with the first of five T20Is. This is the first match of a long tour of England for the Indian women's team, which will also square off against England for three ODIs after the T20I series. Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the side, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. All eyes will also be on 21-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who is making her comeback into the India setup.

India Women vs England Women LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match take place?

The India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match will be held on Saturday, June 28 (IST).

Where will the India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match be held?

The India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England.

What time will the India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match start?

The India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match?

The India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match?

The India vs England, 1st Women's T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)