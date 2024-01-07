India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live Updates: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against India Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim to seal the series as they already won the opening game by 9 wickets against Australia. Ellyse Perry will play her 300th international and she is just the fourth to get there in women's cricket. (Live Scorecard)

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh and Titas Sadhu.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth and Megan Schutt.