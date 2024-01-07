India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live Score Updates
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against India Women
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live Updates: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against India Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim to seal the series as they already won the opening game by 9 wickets against Australia. Ellyse Perry will play her 300th international and she is just the fourth to get there in women's cricket. (Live Scorecard)
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh and Titas Sadhu.
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth and Megan Schutt.
INDW vs AUSW 2nd T20I Live Updates
Short on on leg. Pooja Vastrakar goes deep into the crease and dabs it towards vacant mid-wicket region for a single.
2 runs.
1 run.
Short one outside off. Deepti Sharma cuts it late towards backward point.
Short delivery outside off, spinning away. Pooja Vastrakar reaches out and slaps it towards long on for a single.
Pooja Vastrakar is the new batter in for India Women.
OUT! LBW! Excellent review from the skipper. A huge appeal for LBW but the finger stays down. Georgia Wareham deems it is down leg but Alyssa Healy is interested in this one. Tossed up, angling on leg before it spins in. Ghosh goes back to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. No bat on it. Ball Tracking shows THREE REDS. This wicket belongs to Alyssa Healy as she believed, maybe took her chance but right at the last second took the review and got the reward.
Length delivery outside off, shaping away. Deepti Sharma tries to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Good length, outside off. Richa Ghosh waits for it and cuts it towards point where Beth Mooney gets a hand to it and keeps it to a single.
Fuller and wide outside off. Richa Ghosh lets the ball pass to the keeper.
Length delivery just outside off. Richa Ghosh cuts it but again finds the fielder at point.
Fuller on off. Richa Ghosh punches it to covers.
In the air... but it lands safely! Fuller delivery on off. Richa Ghosh lofts it over the cover fielder. The fielder gives it a chase but fails to get there in time. Two runs taken.
Five dots in a row. Excellent from Georgia Wareham! A small comeback from Australia Women in this phase. Too full and outside off. Sharma mistimes her sweep back to the keeper.
Four dots in a row. Tossed up on the pads. Sharma looks to sweep but misses. The pads saved Sharma there or else it would have hit the stumps.
On middle, fuller and Sharma nudges it to mid-wicket.
Flighted, full and on middle. Sharma uses her feet and tries to slog but toe ends it, the ball rolls off the pads and near the stumps.
Full and on middle, Deepti Sharma keeps it out.
FOUR! Sharma joins the party. This is full and around off. Sharma sweeps it in the gap as she threads square leg and mid-wicket to perfection and finds the fence.
11 runs off the over. Length and outside off, this is tapped to third man for one.