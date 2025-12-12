The highly-anticipated ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 kicks off with a Group A clash between powerhouse India U19 and tournament hosts UAE U19 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday (December 12). India, considered strong favourites and coming off a recent series victory over Australia U19, will be led by captain Ayush Mhatre and boast batting firepower, notably from star opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi. While India will be aiming for a flying start in this crucial preparatory event for the 2026 U19 World Cup, the UAE, captained by Yayin Rai, will look to utilise their home advantage and bounce back from recent poor form, hoping key players like Uddish Suri can deliver an upset in the 50-over format tournament.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live by Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.