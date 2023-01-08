One of the finest spinners in the country, Yuzvendra Chahal, got to witness something special in the third T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The spinner, who himself looked on the song during the match, saw Suryakumar Yadav smash Lankan bowlers all across the park in Rajkot as India put 228/5 on the board. Surya, who was the top-scoring batter in the match, putting a total of 112 runs under his belt in just 51 deliveries, got his hands kissed by none other than Chahal after the game.

Chahal isn't just known for his deceiving spin bowling on 22-yard pitch but also his antics. Even this time, as Chahal grabbed Suryakumar's hands at the end of the match, the shutterbugs were there to focus their cameras on the duo.

Here's the video:

Suryakumar, the world's leading Twenty20 batsman, said Saturday he was thriving in his role as a "game-changer" after smashing a blazing century in India's series-clinching 91-run win over Sri Lanka.

The hosts rode on Suryakumar's unbeaten 112 off 51 deliveries to post 228-5 after electing to bat first in the series decider in Rajkot.

India then bowled out Sri Lanka for 137 in 16.4 overs for a 2-1 triumph to extend their unbeaten record in bi-lateral series to 12 on home turf which stretches back to February 2019.

Suryakumar, known as a 360-degree player for his ability to play all around the ground, stood out with his third T20 hundred -- in 45 balls -- as he stamped his class as the world's number one batsman in the format.

With AFP inputs

