Rohit Sharma, after missing the T20I series against Sri Lanka, will be back in action in ODI series starting on January 10. He has already begam training ahead of the three-match series. Next year, India are due to host the 50-over World Cup. It will be an acid test for seniors like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to leave an impact. Rohit has shared a glimpse of his training regime ahead of the series where he can be seen danching too.

Watch: Rohit Sharma Dances While Training Ahead of SL ODI Series

Gautam Gambhir, India's star performer in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup triumphs, feels that the core of the ODI team should not be taking too many breaks ahead of the marquee event.

"You need to identify the core as well which is very important. We chopped and changed too many things, too frequently as well. We never had a settled unit. And more importantly, you can't keep on taking breaks. If the World Cup is around the corner, if you are playing the 50-over World Cup then at least our core, whether it is Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, all these guys have to play consistent cricket," Gautam Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.

"They can't keep on taking breaks. Suddenly, you will realise that by the time the World Cup is around the corner, you still don't have a settled unit and then you start making too many changes, it will never work. That's what happening for the last two World Cups, whether it is T20 or 50-over World Cup. So, I hope that guys don't take much breaks, especially in the 50-over format."

