India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: India take on Sri Lanka in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-final at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday. If India win, they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the final. India have been in solid form in the U-19 Asia Cup, winning all their group-stage matches. The Ayush Mhatre-led side is aiming to clinch India's ninth U-19 Asia Cup title.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final LIVE Telecast

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final will take place on Friday, December 19.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final will be held at the ICC Academy, Dubai

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM.

Which TV channels will show India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.

