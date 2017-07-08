India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: South Africa Fightback After Early Jolt vs India

India captain Mithali Raj won the toss and put South Africa in to bat first. India bowlers started off well with pacer Shikha Pandey dismissing Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt in her first over for just one run. Looking to revive their innings, South African team held the fort for sometime in form of singles and doubles but later upped the ante and started scoring runs freely. After 10 overs, South Africa were 71 for one. (Live Scorecard)

India are currently second in the table having won all of their four matches, Australia lead the standing courtesy of a better net run-rate. A win for India against South Africa will help them seal a semi-final berth.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming:

ICC women's World Cup 2017 India vs South Africa is set to begin at 10:30am local time, 15:00pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below.

India: Live Streaming: Hotstar.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK: Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 12. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.