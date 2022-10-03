India clinched yet another series at home after beating South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The hosts took an unassailble 2-0 lead in the series, with the final game scheduled to take place on Tuesday. After posting a total of 237 for three in 20 overs, India held their nerves to seal their first white-ball series win over the Proteas, despite David Miller's unbeaten century. South Africa's top-order continued to struggle as captain Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw were both dismissed on ducks.

Arshdeep Singh was on target twice. Bavuma perished after finding Virat Kohli at mid-off, while Rossouw tried to take the aerial route, but only managing to sky it to point.

However, Dinesh Karthik almost fumbled it, taking the catch in the third time of asking.

India's top-order had put in a show with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav all playing valuable knocks.

KL Rahul first hit a 28-ball 57 to give India a great start along with Rohit Sharma, who made a more sedate 43.

Suryakumar Yadav then went berserk, smashing 61 off 22 and Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 49 off 28 as India made 237/3.

In reply, the Proteas lost early wickets before Miller and de Kock took South Africa closer to the target.

Both teams will play three ODIs, after the conclusion of the T20I series.

The BCCI announced India's squad on Sunday, with Shikhar Dhawan to lead in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Indian Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.