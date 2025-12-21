India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final, LIVE Streaming: In an Asia Cup 'deja vu' for cricket fans, India and Pakistan will once again face each other in the final - this time in the under-19 category of the event. For India, the ride has been smooth. They won all their matches in the group stage and then defeated Sri Lanka in the semi-final to make it to the summit clash. On the other hand, Pakistan lost just one game to India and won the remaining two to qualify for the knockouts, where they beat Bangladesh.

When India and Pakistan met earlier in the group stage of this edition, the Ayush Mhatre-led side decimated its opponent by 90 runs. Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan led a ruthless bowling performance, picking up three wickets each.

After being bowled out for 240, India responded with a clinical and disciplined effort with the ball, skittling their arch-rivals for 150 in 41.2 overs. Pakistan's innings never gathered momentum as early wickets left them on the back foot.

In the final, a lot of focus will be on India's 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Pakistan's Sameer Minhas. Both openers have impressed with their performances in this edition.

When will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final take place?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final will take place on Sunday, December 21.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final be held?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final will be held at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final start?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final will be televised live by Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 final will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.

