India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes LIVE Streaming: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Pool C match in the action-packed Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament. A six-overs-per-side contest, India are being led by wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik, and the squad features a number of household names. Fellow wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa, all-rounder Stuart Binny and bowlers Abhimanyu Mithun and Shahbaz Nadeem are the other India internationals in the squad, while domestic cricket veterans Priyank Panchal and Bharat Chipli also feature. India face a stern test against Abbas Afridi-led Pakistan, who defeated Kuwait in their opening game.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will take place on Friday, November 7 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will be held at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will start at 1:05 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

