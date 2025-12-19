India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Thursday said a modern-day head coach's role is more about "managing" players than actually coaching them, amid criticism surrounding Gautam Gambhir's working style. Following India's 0-2 Test series defeat to South Africa, Gambhir has come under fire as India's head coach, with his ploy of constant player rotation and reliance on part-timers being slammed. Kapil said the term 'coach' is often misunderstood in contemporary cricket.

"Today that word called a coach... 'coach' is a very common word today. Gautam Gambhir can't be a coach. He can be a manager of the team," Kapil said at the Indian Chamber of Commerce ICC Centenary Session.

"When you say coach, coach is where I learn in school and college. Those were the people, my coaches there. They could manage me," he added.

Kapil said, "How can you be a coach when they have given a name to, let's say, anybody - a leg spinner? How can Gautam be a coach to a leg spinner or to the wicketkeeper? I think you have to manage. That's more important. As a manager you give them encouragement to say you can do it, because when you become a manager the young boys look up to you," he said.

"How can my manager or captain give me that comfort? That's what the manager and captain's job is - to give comfort to the team and always say 'you can do better'. That's the way I look at it." Kapil said his own philosophy as captain was to back players going through a lean phase.

"I think you have to give comfort to the people who are not playing well. If somebody made a hundred, I don't want to have a drink and dinner with him," he said.

"There are a lot of people there... As a captain I would like to have a drink with people or have dinner with those who are not performing.

"You need to give them confidence, and that's what happens. So I think it's very important as a captain that your role is not only about your performance, but also about putting the team together."