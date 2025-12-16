India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup 2025, LIVE Streaming: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is once again in the spotlight as India prepare to face Malaysia in their final group-stage match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. The 14-year-old left-hander, who exploded with a massive 171 off 95 balls against the UAE earlier in the tournament and has been a key figure for India, now faces an open challenge from the Malaysian side. Malaysia's captain has confidently declared that his bowlers will try to “trap” Suryavanshi rather than let him dominate on the pitch, adding a fresh twist to this intriguing junior international encounter.

When will the India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, December 16.

Where will the India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sevens Stadium, Dubai

What time will the India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)