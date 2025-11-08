India vs Kuwait Live Streaming Hong Kong Sixes: India eye back-to-back win as they take on Kuwait in their second and final Pool C match of Hong Kong Sixes 2025 on Saturday. The Dinesh Karthik-led side edged out Pakistan by two runs on Friday in a rain-affected clash decided by the DLS method. In a contest shortened by rain interruptions, India managed to hold their nerve to secure a narrow win. Batting first, India posted 86/4 in six overs, driven by Robin Uthappa's quickfire 28 off 11 balls and Bharat Chipli's solid 24 from 13 deliveries. Pakistan's chase began well, reaching 41/1 after three overs before heavy rain halted play. Once play was called off, the DLS calculation left Pakistan two runs short of the par score.

India vs Kuwait LIVE Streaming, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match take place?

The India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will take place on Saturday, November 8 (IST).

Where will the India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match be held?

The India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will be held at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

What time will the India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match start?

The India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will start at 6:40 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match?

The India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match?

The India vs Kuwait, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

