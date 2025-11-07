India vs Kuwait Live Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny depart cheaply as India get off to a horror start against Kuwait, while chasing a target of 107 runs. Earlier, Priyank Panchal concedes 32 runs from the final over as Kuwait put 106/5 on the board in 6 overs. Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Shahbaz Nadeem struck early as India got off to a flier against Kuwait in the Pool C match of Hong Kong Sixes after skipper Dinesh Karthik opted to bowl first. For Kuwait, Yasin Patel scored a half-century while hitting five consecutive sixes against Panchal in the final over of the innings. Karthik and his men have already had an exciting start to the tournament, defeating Pakistan in a rain-affected thriller decided by the DLS method. Kuwait, on the other hand, lost their opening match against Pakistan.

Here are the live score and updates from the India vs Kuwait match in Hong Kong Sixes: