India vs Kuwait Live Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny depart cheaply as India get off to a horror start against Kuwait, while chasing a target of 107 runs. Earlier, Priyank Panchal concedes 32 runs from the final over as Kuwait put 106/5 on the board in 6 overs. Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Shahbaz Nadeem struck early as India got off to a flier against Kuwait in the Pool C match of Hong Kong Sixes after skipper Dinesh Karthik opted to bowl first. For Kuwait, Yasin Patel scored a half-century while hitting five consecutive sixes against Panchal in the final over of the innings. Karthik and his men have already had an exciting start to the tournament, defeating Pakistan in a rain-affected thriller decided by the DLS method. Kuwait, on the other hand, lost their opening match against Pakistan.
Here are the live score and updates from the India vs Kuwait match in Hong Kong Sixes:
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: India Struggling To Hit Boundaries
Priyank Panchal also departs as India completely lose steam in the chase of 107 runs. Panchal out for 17 from 10 balls as India go 4 down.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of Third Over
Another excellent over by Kuwait as Mohamed Shafeeq concedes just 13 runs from the over.
IND 38/3 (3 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Priyank Looks To Change Gear
Priyank Panchal looks to change gear as the asking rate rises. He starts off with a six on the first delivery but fails to score a single run on the following two.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of 2nd Over
Priyank Panchal smashes a few boundaries to revive India's chase. Just 15 runs from this as India continue to struggle against Kuwait.
IND 25/3 (2 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Stuart Binny Run Out
A single and a run out to start the second over. The Indian players aren't as fit as you would expect a cricketer to be. Stuart Binny gets run out at the non-striker's end while trying to push for a double. India in complete disarray
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of First Over
Stuart Binny joins Priyank Panchal in middle after Dinesh Karthik's dismissal. Just 10 runs from the first over for India.
IND 10/2 (1 Over)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Dinesh Karthik Departs Early Too
Dinesh Karthik arrives and smashes a six on the very first delivery he faces. A dot and a six follows as pressure piles on India. A poor effort in the field sees his catch dropped on the 4th delivery of the over, giving India a double. Bowled on the 5th delivery as India go 2 down.
IND 9/2 (0.5 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Uthappa Out On First Delivery
Robin Uthappa goes for a golden duck! That's not the start the team would've wanted, while chasing 107.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Uthappa And Panchal Open For India
Robin Uthappa and Priyank Panchal are out to open for India. Will the leaky last couple of overs cost India or will Panchal make up for the 32 runs he conceded? Time will tell.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Kuwait Put 106/5 On The Board
Priyank Panchal gets smashed all across the stadium by Yasin Patel who scores 32 runs in the final over of the innings, gets his half-century to take Kuwait's total to 104/5 in 6 overs against India.
KUW 106/5 (6 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Priyank Panchal With The Final Over
A six on the very first delivery bowled by Priyank Panchal. Yasin Patel follows up with another six on the second delivery and does the same on the third. 6, 6, 6 so far!
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of 5th Over
Last pair standing for Kuwait as Dinesh Karthik concedes 6, W, 6, 6, 0, Wide, 4 in his first over. 23 from this over.
KUW 74/5 (5 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Dinesh Karthik Gets His First Wicket
Surprise, surprise as Dinesh Karthik bowls the 5th over. He gets hammered for a big six on the first delivery, then removes Mohamed Shafeeq, Wow, what drama in the middle!
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of 4th Over
Kuwait, who scored over 120 runs in their last match against Pakistan, simply haven't turned up against India. After striking on the very first ball, Mithun concedes 2, 1, 6, 0 and 4 in the following deliveries to wrap up the 4th over.
KUW 51/4 (4 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Mithun Stikes Again
The 4th over starts with Abhimanyu Mithun bowling his second. He strikes on the very first delivery to remove Ravija Sandaruwan for 7 runs. Kuwait losing the plot here!
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of 3rd Over
A dot on the final ball of the over as Nadeem concedes 18 runs, with one wicket.
KUW 38/3 (3 overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Shahbaz Nadeem Hammered In Third Over
Shahbaz Nadeem given the ball in the third over and the spinner is hammered all across the park by Kuwait batters. 2, 6, 4 and 6 from the first four deliveries before he removes the dangerman Bilal Tahir.
KUW 38/3 (2.5 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Another Tidy Over By India
Mithun gets struck for a 6, 1, 1 and 0 in his first over as Kuwait struggle to hit quick boundaries. Two overs have gone and India have only conceded 20 runs. Brilliant from Dinesh Karthik's men.
KUW 20/2 (2 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Abhimanyu Mithun Strikes In Second Over
A wicket on the second delivery of the over by Abhimany Mithun! Kuwait losing the plot here while trying to look for maximums. India in cruise control in the game. Meet Bhavsar has to depart.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of Over 1
That's the end of the first over, an excellent one from Binny as he concedes just 12 in his first six balls, that too with a wicket.
Kuwait 12/1 (1 Over)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Stuart Binny Bowls the First Over
A dot on the first delivery but Stuart Binny gets hammered for a big six on the second delivery. That's the nature of the format to be fair. And what happens next? The Indian seamer clean bowls Adnan Idrees. Wow, what a start to the match!
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Toss Update
India captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field first. India would look to bundle out Kuwait under a score of 100 today. A look at the two squads:
India Squad: Robin Uthappa, Bharath Chipli(w), Stuart Binny, Dinesh Karthik(c), Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal
Kuwait Squad: Adnan Idrees, Meet Bhavsar, Bilal Tahir, Usman Patel(w), Yasin Patel(c), Mohamed Shafeeq, Ravija Sandaruwan
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Kuwait Set To Be A Stern Test For India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Kuwait match in the Hong Kon Sixes tournament. India only managed to beat Pakistan by 2 runs via DLS in the last match after rain played spoilsport. Kuwait might not be a recognised cricketing nation but they did give Pakistan a big challenge in their previous match. For India, hence, this game is unlikely to be a walkover.