The second Youth ODI encounter between India U19 and England U19 on Monday witnessed a fiery exchange as pacer Jack Home gave a send-off to Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old sensation who impressed everyone during IPL 2025, looked in brilliant touch as he slammed 45 off just 34 deliveries. It looked like the youngster was destined for a massive knock but he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Home. The England pacer was ecstatic after taking the wicket as he stopped right in front of the batter and gave him a passionate send-off. Vaibhav was visibly disappointed by the dismissal as he stood at the crease for some time before making his way back to the dressing room.

India's Under-19 team made a commanding start to their five-match Youth ODI series against England with a six-wicket win at Hove, chasing down 175 in just 24 overs at the County Ground, Hove.

The star of the show was 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who blazed 48 off just 19 balls in his debut innings on English soil, smashing five sixes and three fours to set the tone for India's emphatic victory.

Suryavanshi, already a record-breaker as the youngest century-maker in men's T20s thanks to his Indian Premier League (IPL) heroics for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year, looked unstoppable during his brief but electric stay at the crease. He and captain Ayush Mhatre added 71 in 7.3 overs for the second wicket, dismantling the English attack before Suryavanshi holed out off Ralphie Albert after an explosive cameo.

India's chase had its stumbles after Suryavanshi's departure, losing a few quick wickets, but wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu steadied the innings with an unbeaten 45 to see the visitors home with 26 overs to spare.

Earlier, England opted to bat but were bundled out for a modest 174 in 42.2 overs. Only Rocky Flintoff (56) and Isaac Mohammed (42) offered resistance. Mohammed, making his debut, sparkled briefly with four sixes and three fours in a 28-ball onslaught, showcasing his talent with aggressive strokes before falling attempting one big hit too many.

