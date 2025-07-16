India vs England Live Streaming 1st Women's ODI: After clinching a historic T20I series win, the Indian women's cricket team now take on England in the first ODI of a three-match series in Southampton on Wednesday. For a long time, the Indian women's team has grappled with a lack of depth and role clarity. But now, with multiple players stepping up across departments, Harmanpreet calls it a "healthy headache" as she prepares to field a side brimming with form and options. The series comes as an ideal preparation for India as they get ready to host the 50-over World Cup later this year.

When will the India vs England 1st Women's ODI match take place?

The India vs England 1st Women's ODI match will be held on Wednesday, July 16 (IST).

Where will the India vs England 1st Women's ODI match be held?

The India vs England 1st Women's ODI match will be held at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

What time will the India vs England 1st Women's ODI match start?

The India vs England 1st Women's ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST (5 PM IST Toss).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England 1st Women's ODI match?

The India vs England 1st Women's ODI match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 1st Women's ODI match?

The India vs England 1st Women's ODI match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

