Cricket Australia has announced that the dedicated Indian fan zones at all eight venues for the upcoming white-ball series against India have been sold out, underlining the massive demand for the contest between the two cricketing heavyweights. Public tickets for the Sydney and Canberra matches have also been fully booked well in advance, Cricket Australia added. India will play three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour, beginning with the opening one-dayer in Perth on October 19.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Indian fan zones selling out across all eight venues," Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager Events & Operations Cricket Australia, said in a release.

"We are excited to see the momentum building around this series and the strong passion fans continue to display for the game. We're looking forward to a vibrant atmosphere in the stands and a world-class contest on the field between two great cricketing nations," he added.

ODI series v India: Sunday, October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth, (D/N); Thursday, October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, (D/N); Saturday, October 25: SCG, Sydney, (D/N).

T20I Series v India: Wednesday, October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (N); Friday, October 31: MCG, Melbourne, (N); Sunday, November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, (N); Thursday, November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, (N); Saturday, November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane, (N).