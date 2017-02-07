 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe Turn to Spin Greats For Help

Updated: 07 February 2017 16:05 IST

The front-line pair approached New Zealand's Daniel Vettori and Australia's chief destroyer in Sri Lanka last year, Rangana Herath, for advice ahead of the four-Test tour, which starts on February 23 in Pune.

India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe Turn to Spin Greats For Help
Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe will lead Australia's spin attack vs India. © AFP

Sydney:

Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe have sought help from two of Test cricket's greatest off-spinners ahead of Australia's series in India later this month.

The front-line pair approached New Zealand's Daniel Vettori and Australia's chief destroyer in Sri Lanka last year, Rangana Herath, for advice ahead of the four-Test tour, which starts on February 23 in Pune.

Between them, left-arm spinners Vettori and Herath have captured more than 700 Test wickets and boast outstanding performances in Asia.

"The main things you get away from those guys is challenging the batter's defence," O'Keefe told Cricket Australia's website Tuesday from the team's pre-tour training camp in Dubai.

"And if you can continually put the ball in the right area, given these conditions will spin more than what we're used to at home, that will help us.

"It's about building pressure and not being overawed." he added.

"(India) are a class team, they're exceptional batters at home and it's going to be a big job."

Following last month's Sydney Test win against Pakistan, O'Keefe worked with former England international and fellow left-armer Monty Panesar at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

Panesar is one of the few foreign spinners to taste a Test series victory on the subcontinent after England broke a 27-year drought when they beat India at home 2-1 in 2012.

Panesar destroyed India in the second match in Mumbai with 11 wickets and backed that up with five wickets in the third Test win in Kolkata.

"He talked about being able to adapt really quickly and on the spot and also being able to take away the batter's scoring options in regards to boundaries," O'Keefe said of his time working with Panesar.

Australia, who have not won a Test match in India in nearly 13 years, have strengthened their spin options with the inclusion in the touring party of youngsters Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson.

Topics : Australia India Cricket Australia Tour of India, 2017 Nathan Lyon Daniel Vettori
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lyon and O'Keefe have sought ahead of the India series
  • The front-line pair approached Daniel Vettori and Rangana Herath
  • The first India-Australia Test will commence from February 23 in Pune
Related Articles
Touring India Tests You Physically, Mentally: Nathan Lyon
Touring India Tests You Physically, Mentally: Nathan Lyon
Australia vs Pakistan: Hosts Push For Series Clean Sweep
Australia vs Pakistan: Hosts Push For Series Clean Sweep
Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: Younis Khan Ton Keeps Pakistan Alive
Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: Younis Khan Ton Keeps Pakistan Alive
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.