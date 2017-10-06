 
India vs Australia: Hosts Call Off Practice Session Due To Rain

Updated: 06 October 2017 18:55 IST

According to the local Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circulation is persisting over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which is capable of causing heavy rainfall here for at least two days.

JSCA International Stadium is under covers since yesterday due to persistent rain. © Twitter/@BCCI

Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their dominance over Australia in the three-match Twenty20 series starting October 7 at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi. However, inclement weather has followed both teams to Ranchi. India had to call off their practice session on the eve of the first T20 match due to intermittent showers. The JSCA International Stadium is under covers since yesterday due to rain. The Indian players arrived in the city last evening following a short break after the five-match ODI series, which the hosts won 4-1, but they were denied practice because of a downpour.

"We came here and it started raining. We have not planned anything as of now. Once we practice, we will have an idea (about the conditions)," India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said at the match-eve news conference.

"The rain is not in our hands. We think of what we can do. We will try to give our best effort," the pacer further added.

According to the local Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circulation is persisting over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which is capable of causing heavy rainfall here for at least two days.

"There's chance of a light to moderate rainfall towards the evening. The upper air cyclonic circulation is going to persist for 2-3 days," RS Sharma, weather scientist at the Met Centre, told PTI.

All the tickets are sold out and a minimum of five-over-a-side is needed for a Twenty20 match to take place. The last T20 International was held at Ranchi in February 2016 when India defeated Sri Lanka by 69 runs.

