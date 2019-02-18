Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch, who led Melbourne Renegades to the Big Bash League title on Sunday, is brimming with confidence ahead of the upcoming series against India, starting February 24. Finch says his team has a clear game plan chalked out to tackle Virat Kohli's unit in the two Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) and five One-day Internationals (ODIs) . "I don't think you need anything to put a pep in your step when you're going on an Aussie tour, particularly to India," Finch said.

"If you're slightly off the mark you're going to get hurt.

"They're the best side in one-day cricket in their own conditions, I think. So you've got to go there full of confidence and have a real clear game plan," Finch added.

Earlier this year, India capped a dominant tour and highlighted Australia's World Cup issues as they clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Finch's Renegades clinched their first domestic Twenty20 crown in dramatic fashion on Sunday after city rivals the Stars, led by Maxwell, imploded during a tense run chase.

They lost seven wickets for 19 runs in one of the biggest capitulations in Australian cricket history, and Maxwell admitted it left him "pretty shattered".

Chasing 146 to win at Docklands Stadium, Maxwell's men were cruising at 93 without loss before dramatically collapsing to throw away the game.

As far as India series is concerned, the T20Is begin on 24th February in Visakhapatnam before moving to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium for the second and final game of the series.

The five-match ODI series begins on 2nd March in Hyderabad with the following games to be played in Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali and Delhi.

Australia, who will face India without Steve Smith and David Warner, were dealt a massive blow as left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was also ruled out of the upcoming series in India with an injury.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli returns to lead India after having been rested for two ODIs and the T20I series in New Zealand.

(With AFP Inputs)