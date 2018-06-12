 ;
 
KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya Can't Wait To Wear Whites. Here's Why

Updated: 12 June 2018 10:36 IST

KL Rahul shared a photo with Hardik Pandya on his Twitter handle where the duo are seen wearing whites.

© AFP

Afghanistan will become the 12th nation to play Test cricket when they take on Ajinkya Rahane-led India in the one-off Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. India opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed their excitement ahead of the Bengaluru Test. KL Rahul shared a photo with Hardik Pandya on his Twitter handle where the duo are seen wearing white wardrobe. "We got the whites back on," KL Rahul's post read.

Rahul and Pandya, who last played in red ball in January against South Africa, are part of the India squad for the one-off Test against Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan.

Pandya, who made his Test debut in July last year against Sri Lanka in Galle, has played 6 Tests, scoring 297 runs at an average of 33.00. He also has 7 wickets to his name.

Rahul has played 23 Tests so far, scoring 1458 runs at an average of 40.50, including four centuries and 10 half-centuries. The Karnataka batsman made his Test debut in 2014 against Australia in Melbourne.

Ahead of the historic Test, India captain Ajinkya Rahane said that it is a historic moment for the Afghan side and also an opportunity for the hosts to be a part of the occasion.

"It's a privilege to be playing in Afghanistan's first Test match. It's a historic moment for them and an opportunity for us to be part of the occasion," Rahane was quoted as saying by the ICC in a release.

"They have a fine team and some talented players who have proved themselves in shorter formats. I'm sure they are looking forward to do the same in Test cricket. On behalf of the Indian team, I wish them all the best," Rahane further added.

Afghanistan became the 12th side to figure in men's Test cricket after Ireland debuted against Pakistan last month. Both Ireland and Afghanistan were granted Full Member and Test status last June.

Topics : India Cricket Team Afghanistan Lokesh Rahul Hardik Pandya Cricket
Highlights
  • KL Rahul shared a photo with Hardik Pandya on his Twitter handle
  • Afghanistan will become the 12th nation to play Test cricket
  • Pandya made his Test debut in July last year
KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya Can
