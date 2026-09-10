The first T20I between India and Afghanistan on September 13 will go ahead as planned, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced on Thursday. This comes after the Delhi Traffic Police asked DDCA to reschedule or postpone the game due to the high-profile BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held between September 11 and 13. In its letter to the DDCA, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Central Range) pointed out that the "traffic police will already be heavily engaged in managing VVIP movements, route clearances and traffic diversions."

"India-Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled," DDCA wrote on X.

India-Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled.



Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements.



No postponement. — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) September 10, 2026

"Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," it added.

A series the nation has been eagerly awaiting.



A series that will once again bring together two nations with deep-rooted history, culture, and a shared passion for the game.



These are more than just matches. They are encounters of passion, excitement, and... pic.twitter.com/od7wdd0mss — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 9, 2026

The DCP requested that the match be held on a suitable date after the summit concludes to ensure the smooth management of both traffic and security arrangements.

"Further, the entire Delhi Traffic Police would already be extensively deployed for BRICS-related traffic regulation, diversions, route clearance and VIP/VVIP movements. Simultaneous arrangements for the cricket match would place considerable pressure on available manpower and pose significant challenges in traffic diversion, parking, crowd regulation, emergency access and route clearance.

"In view of the international importance and priority of the BRICS Summit, DDCA is requested to kindly consider rescheduling/postponing the match scheduled on 13.09.2026 to any suitable date after completion of the Summit and related traffic arrangements. This would facilitate effective deployment of resources and ensure smooth and secure movement of foreign delegates, VVIPs and the general public," the letter added.

"An early and favourable consideration of the request is solicited."

Afghanistan will be 'hosting' India for the three-match series here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with the matches slated to be played on September 13, 15 and 17.

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin