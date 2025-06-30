India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth ODI Live Streaming: All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again as India U19 take on England U19 in the second Youth ODI in Northampton. The 14-year-old sensation smashed 48 runs off just 19 balls in the first ODI, as India chased down a target of 175 in less than 25 overs. Suryavanshi also chipped in with the ball, bowling an over. Focus will also be on Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 17-year-old star Ayush Mhatre, who is captaining the India U19 side.

India U19 vs England U19 LIVE Streaming, 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match take place?

The India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match will take place on Monday, July 30.

Where will the India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match be held?

The India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match will be held at the County Ground, Nottingham.

What time will the India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match start?

The India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match?

The India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match?

The India U19 vs England U19, 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on the Steelbacks TV YouTube channel.

