India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI LIVE: Having already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, India U19 look to extend their dominating run as they take on England U19 in the fifth and final Youth ODI at Worcester. India clinched the series on Saturday, hammering the hosts by 55 runs at the same venue. Vaibhav Suryavanshi headlined India's dominating show with a record-breaking 143, bringing up his century in just 52 balls — the fastest-ever hundred by any batter in Youth ODIs. The 14-year-old has set his next big target -- scoring a double century in Youth ODIs. England, on the other hand, aim to end the series on a high.

