India U19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI LIVE: Having already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, India U19 look to extend their dominating run as they take on England U19 in the fifth and final Youth ODI at Worcester. India clinched the series on Saturday, hammering the hosts by 55 runs at the same venue. Vaibhav Suryavanshi headlined India's dominating show with a record-breaking  143, bringing up his century in just 52 balls — the fastest-ever hundred by any batter in Youth ODIs. The 14-year-old has set his next big target -- scoring a double century in Youth ODIs. England, on the other hand, aim to end the series on a high.

India U19 Vs England U19 LIVE Score 5th Youth ODI

Jul 07, 2025 14:57 (IST)
India U19 vs England U19 LIVE: Suryavanshi's has made his intentions clear!

After the match on Saturday, Suryavanshi opened up about his innings and revealed his next goal. Inspired by India captain Shubman Gill's hunger for runs, Vaibhav said: "I got a lot of inspiration from him because I watched his game. Even after scoring 100 and 200 runs, he kept playing and kept taking the team forward.

Jul 07, 2025 14:53 (IST)
India U19 vs England U19 LIVE: 4-1 or 3-2?

In the previous encounter, 14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest century in Youth ODI history as India posted 363/9. Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, led a strong reply for the hosts, smashing 109. However, England fell short despite his heroics. Who will come out on top today?

Jul 07, 2025 14:42 (IST)
India U19 vs England U19 LIVE: Hello!

Welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final Youth ODI between England and India from The New Road County Ground in Worcester! India already have the series in the bag, following their big win at this ground two days back

