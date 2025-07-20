India U19 Vs England U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 1, Live Updates: India U19 will be taking on England U19 in the second Youth Test of the two-match series from Sunday at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The focus will be on the teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who will aim to play a big knock in the match. Skipper Ayush Mhatre will also be aiming to play a captain's innings for India. The first Youth Test between the two teams ended in a draw. Chasing a stiff target of 350, England ended on 270/7 in 63 overs, frustrating the visitors' push for a win that would have given them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. (Live Scorecard)