India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 3, Live Score Updates: Focus On Ayush Mhatre As India Look To Dominate England
India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 3, Live Updates: India U19 will resume their proceedings from 51/1 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Youth Test against England U19.
India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 3, Live Updates: India U19 will resume their proceedings from 51/1 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Youth Test against England U19 in Chelmsford. Currently, Ayush Mhatre (24*) and Vihaan Malhotra (6*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as India trail by 258 runs. Earlier on Day 2, the play was heavily affected by the rain as England ended their innings at 309. Coming to bat, India lost the precious wicket of teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 20. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Youth Test, India Under-19 in England, 2 Youth Test Series, 2025, Jul 20, 2025
Stumps
ENG-U19
309/10 (81.3)
IND-U19
51/1 (9.0)
County Ground, Chelmsford
India Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.67
Batsman
Ayush Mhatre
24 (26)
Vihan Malhotra
6* (14)
Bowler
Alex French
16/0 (5)
Alex Green
34/1 (4)
Game stopped due to : Rain Stoppage
