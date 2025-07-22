India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 3, Live Updates: India U19 will resume their proceedings from 51/1 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Youth Test against England U19 in Chelmsford. Currently, Ayush Mhatre (24*) and Vihaan Malhotra (6*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as India trail by 258 runs. Earlier on Day 2, the play was heavily affected by the rain as England ended their innings at 309. Coming to bat, India lost the precious wicket of teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 20. (Live Scorecard)