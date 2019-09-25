 
India To Host Sri Lanka For T20I Series In 2020 After Zimbabwe Suspension

Updated: 25 September 2019 17:51 IST
The Indian cricket board invited Sri Lanka to play a three-match T20I series against India after Zimbabwe were banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India To Host Sri Lanka For T20I Series In 2020 After Zimbabwe Suspension
The series will also mark India's first T20I series at home in 2020. © BCCI

India will host Sri Lanka for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in January 2020, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday. India were earlier scheduled to host Zimbabwe during this period but following their ban by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the T20I series opener on January 5, 2020.

The second T20I will take place in Indore on January 7, while the third and final match will be played in Pune on January 10.

Sri Lanka last toured India for a bilateral T20I series in 2017-18. India had clean swept that series by a 3-0 margin. 

India hold a 9-2 upper hand over Sri Lanka in the bilateral T20I matches.

The series will also mark India's first T20I series at home in 2020.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
