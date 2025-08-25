Out of all the players who did not get a chance to be in the XI in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Arshdeep Singh was really close. The left-arm pacer was close to making his debut in the fifth Test but ultimately did not get the nod. While Arshdeep Singh, a member of the Indian cricket team's Asia Cup squad, is a regular in T20Is (99 wickets in 63 matches) and has even played nine ODIs (14 wickets), his debut in Tests is still awaited. Punjab bowling coach Gagandeep Singh has now revealed that the player got 'impatient' after repeated snubs from the playing XI.

"A few months ago, when he was in England, I spoke to him. He was getting impatient because he was not getting a chance. I just told him, 'You've to wait for your time.' I think they should've played him in England because he's a swing bowler and he's tall, everything's good," Gagandeep told TOI.

"I don't know the team combinations; probably the coach (Gautam Gambhir) and captain (Shubman Gill) weren't confident about him."

Gagandeep added that Arshdeep has the potential to be a much better bowler, provided he can work more on line and length.

"He can be a better bowler with more swing and more accuracy. I haven't seen him in the last few months, but hopefully when I do, I can assess him better," he said.

"From the recent matches that I have observed, he can work more on line and length, yorker balls, and especially bouncers, which are the more effective deliveries in international cricket."

Earlier, Arshdeep's childhood coach Jaswant Rai had said the pacer is ready to take on the red-ball challenge.

"Playing red-ball cricket for the country is the ultimate dream of any cricketer. The same is with Arshdeep. Wo pak chuka hai (He is ripe now). He should get a chance to play with the red ball. He can bring the balance that India has been looking for so long. He has patiently done the hard yards, and I might sound biased, but he deserves the Test cap. If not in England, then where?" Jaswant told TOI.