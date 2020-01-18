 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India Squads For New Zealand ODIs, Tests To Be Picked After Hardik Pandya's Fitness Update: BCCI Official

Updated: 18 January 2020 22:41 IST

The moment NCA gives Hardik Pandya green light to play competitive cricket, he will be an automatic choice. So the selectors will wait for a few more days, a BCCI official said.

India Squads For New Zealand ODIs, Tests To Be Picked After Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya was left out of the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series in New Zealand. © Twitter

Awaiting clarity on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness status, the national selection committee will pick India's Test and ODI teams for the New Zealand tour after a few days. The meeting was earlier tentatively scheduled for Sunday. "There isn't going to be too much of brainstorming with regards to the team. But a fit Hardik is a necessity. The moment NCA (National Cricket Academy) gives Hardik green light to play competitive cricket, he will be an automatic choice. So the selectors will wait for a few more days," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. 

In case Hardik fails to make it, the selectors might either look at the hitting prowess of Suryakumar Yadav since the ODIs in New Zealand will be an extension of T20s in the World Cup year. 

As far as the selections are concerned, KL Rahul's stupendous white ball form makes him a firm favourite to get his place back in the Test team. 

Rahul has been India's most consistent player in T20s and ODIs but he lost his place in the Test squad after the tour of Australia. 

With skipper Virat Kohli now saying that it's difficult to leave a player like Rahul from any squad, he has better prospects than a fit-again Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill, who was the reserve Test opener during the home series last season. 

The other change in the Test squad could be the fast-rising Navdeep Saini going as an extra pacer rather than Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner since only one among Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja will make the playing XI. 

There is also a possibility that Ajinkya Rahane will be considered due to his better technique compared to Kedar Jadhav who is slowly falling off in the pecking order.

"Kedar is certainly not going to play 2023 World Cup and doesn't even bowl now. Since he is not in T20, no point in carrying him to New Zealand. Possibly Surya or Rahane should be tried," a BCCI source, privy to selection matters, said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Kedar Mahadav Jadhav Kedar Jadhav Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India to name ODI, Test squads after Hardik Pandya's fitness update
  • Hardik Pandya was left out of the T20I squad after failing fitness Test
  • India will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul In Focus As India To Name Squads For New Zealand ODIs, Tests
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul In Focus As India To Name Squads For New Zealand ODIs, Tests
Hardik Pandya All Hearts For Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya All Hearts For Natasa Stankovic's Throwback Beach Picture
"Missed This Amazing Feeling": Hardik Pandya Trains With Indian Team
"Missed This Amazing Feeling": Hardik Pandya Trains With Indian Team
Hardik Pandya Fails Fitness Test With India Set To Announce Squads For New Zealand Tour On Sunday
Hardik Pandya Fails Fitness Test With India Set To Announce Squads For New Zealand Tour On Sunday
Hardik Pandya In Focus With India Set To Announce Squads For New Zealand Tour On Sunday
Hardik Pandya In Focus With India Set To Announce Squads For New Zealand Tour On Sunday
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.