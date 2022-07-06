The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which begins on July 22. Rohit Sharma and senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the 50-over format. Veteran opening batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as the vice-captain.

Several young faces like Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna are part of the squad.

Rishabh Pant has also been rested for the series and the two wicket-keeping options in the squad are Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

Here is the full India squad for West Indies ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad," BCCI said in its official release.