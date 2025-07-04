India's Test captain Shubman Gill slammed a majestic career-best 269 as the side posted a massive total of 587 in their first innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India seemed to be in trouble after losing five wickets for 211 runs on the batting-friendly surface, but Gill's marathon knock ensured they posted a big total on the board.

After losing the first five wickets, India added 376 runs before they were bundled out.

The performance that included a terrific effort from lower-order batters, besides Gill, helped India script history.

376 is the most number of runs that India have scored after losing 5 wickets in a Test match.

India's previous best was 370 that the side had scored against West Indies in Kolkata in 2013.

In that match, India lost the first five wickets for 83 runs before bouncing back from there and posting 453.