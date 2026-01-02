The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced it will host India for a three-match ODI as well as T20I series to be played in September this year. However it is not clear if BCCI will agree to travel to Bangladesh in prevailing conditions with no stable government in place. According to a media release by the BCB, the three ODIs will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, while the T20Is will be played on September 9, 12 and 13. The Indian team will reach Bangladesh on August 28 for their limited-overs affair.

“The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home. Details of match venues will be announced in due course,” said the BCB in its statement on Friday. India's tour of Bangladesh was originally supposed to take place in August 2025, but was moved to September 2026 due to political unrest in the country. As per BCB's itinerary, India is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” the BCCI had informed in a statement last July.

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.” “The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course,” it added.

The ODI series will begin on September 1 with the first match, followed by the second game on September 3 and the third clash on September 6. The T20I series will commence on September 9, with the second match scheduled for September 12 and the finale game on September 13, following which the Indian team will return home.

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Thursday declined to comment on the participation of Bangladesh players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with sources saying that no communication has been received from the government on the matter.

Amid discussion over the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman at last month's IPL auction, BCCI sources reiterated that there has been no directive from the government to prevent Bangladeshi players from taking part in the league.

Rahman became the most expensive Bangladeshi player ever after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured his services for Rs 9.20 crore at the mini-auction held last month. The signing sparked debate following reports of violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh, with some questioning the pacer's participation in IPL 2026.

Reacting to the issue, a BCCI source told IANS, “Let's not get into this. It is not in our hands. We have not received any communication from the government directing us to prevent Bangladesh players from participating in the IPL… Can't comment much as of now.”

