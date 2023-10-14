India vs Pakistan live streaming World Cup 2023:The India Pakistan Live action is here. The India vs Pakistan live streaming will be watched by billions of fans around the world. We have all the details of where to follow India Pakistan live streaming and live telecast. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket and the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team have been in good form in the ICC World Cup so far. Indian cricket team is currently placed third in the WC points table while Pakistan is placed in the Cricket World Cup points table. (Today match score IND vs PAK live | ICC WC points table | World Cup schedule)

When will the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 14.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

