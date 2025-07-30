EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti announced that the company will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan semi-final match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The group stage match between the two teams was cancelled after a number of Indian players decided to boycott the clash. Amid the political tensions between India and Pakistan, questions still remain over whether the semi-final match will also take place or not. However, Pitti said that one of the sponsors - EaseMyTrip - will play no part in the match as they feel that “terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand."

"We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you've made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip , we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them," Pitti posted.

"EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always," the social media post added.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary on Tuesday said that he is "against " the scheduled match between India and Pakistan during the 2025 Asia Cup, beginning from September.

His remarks came after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that the Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, and the high-voltage India-Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14.

While speaking to ANI, Tiwary said, "I am against it. The India-Pakistan match should not be held. Especially after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which civilians have been killed. After that, Operation Sindoor has taken place."

Group A in the Asia Cup features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong make up Group B.

