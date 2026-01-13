Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt on Tuesday launched fresh criticism of the playing conditions at the new IG Stadium, saying the shift in halls has done little to address the unhealthy and unprofessional surroundings for players. She called for the apex body BWF's intervention to improve the scenario ahead of the World Championships.

Blichfeldt, who advanced to the second round of the ongoing India Open Super 750 tournament, said she had hoped the change of venue would lead to tangible improvements but found the conditions largely unchanged.

"I actually hoped it was going to be better than the other hall," Blichfeldt said. "I think it's still very dirty and really unhealthy for all the players. Everyone is warming up in two layers of pants, winter jackets, gloves, and hats."

The Dane said the cold and unsanitary environment made proper preparation difficult for elite athletes expected to perform at high intensity. "It's not good warm-up preparation for a player who has to go on court, move fast, and go into splits," she said.

"I know everyone is doing their best to make the conditions better for the players, but I think there is still a way to go."

Blichfeldt had criticised the conditions at the KD Jadhav Hall as "unhealthy and unacceptable" when it hosted the last edition of the India Open in January. She said her concerns mirror grievances she raised at the venue last year, noting that little has changed since then.

"To be honest, no," she said when asked if the conditions had improved. "Yesterday when I came to the warm-up courts, there were birds flying around and defecating on the court. That's really unhealthy and not normal."

Calling for intervention from organisers and the sport's governing body, the Badminton World Federation, Blichfeldt said professional standards must be upheld to protect players.

"I don't think many other athletes would play under these conditions," she said. "I hope everyone around the tournament, the association, and also BWF looks into this venue because it's a professional sport."

Blichfeldt warned that the consequences of inaction could be serious. "If players get sick or injured because of these conditions, it's unfair," she said, adding that improvements would be essential ahead of the World Championships scheduled to be held at the venue later this year.

Canada's Michelle Li also said the conditions are quite cold at the new venue. "I felt kind of cold; it was hard to warm up in there," Li said. "It's a lot bigger, and I've gotten lost a couple of times already. The other venue was obviously smaller and simpler.

"This one is just about getting used to a new venue, and it's much more grand. But I think, playing-wise, this one has more draft than the other. It's just a bigger stadium, and it's colder in here than the other one."

Former world champion Ratchanok Intanon echoed those concerns, pointing to the cold conditions inside the arena. "We need something like heaters," Intanon said.

"When we want to be ready on court, we have to make it very warm, but now it is still very cold for us. I also do not really know how the weather will be during the World Championships, so I hope we get a much warmer place, something like that."