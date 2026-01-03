Amid mounting political tensions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to put the Indian team's tour of Bangladesh on hold. This comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced it would host India for a three-match ODI as well as a T20I series to be played in September this year. According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI will seek government approval before taking a final call on the Indian team's tour.

"We didn't travel to Bangladesh last year too, BCB had issued their international calendar, but it looks doubtful, as we need Indian government approval to play in any other country. As far as the T20I World Cup is concerned, Bangladesh will play as per the scheduled games in India," the report quoted a top BCCI official as saying.

On Saturday, the BCCI also asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for IPL 2026-a request with which the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise agreed to comply.

Pressure had been mounting on the BCCI and KKR following the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also targeted by various groups over the inclusion of Mustafizur in the squad.

KKR had roped in Mustafizur for a whopping ₹9.20 crore, making the left-arm pacer the only player from Bangladesh to be picked at the IPL mini-auction. Following the BCCI's directive, KKR confirmed the release of the 30-year-old in a media statement:

"Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India," KKR said in a statement.

This development mirrors the long-standing policy where Pakistani players are excluded from the IPL due to cross-border tensions. India has also not toured Pakistan for a bilateral series since 2006 for similar reasons.