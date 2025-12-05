Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has called out the team management, amid uncertainty around the future of star duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in ODI cricket. With a combined 86 ODI centuries to their name, Kohli and Rohit's abilities have been questioned in recent months with the team management setting their sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup. The two former India captains have been firing on all cylinders since making their India comeback after a seven-month absence.

While Rohit won the player of the series award during the 1-2 series defeat to Australia, Kohli has three fifty plus scores to his name in as many ODIs, including back-to-back centuries in the first two games of the ongoing series against South Africa.

Harbhajan feels both Rohit and Kohli are in an unfortunate position despite hardly putting a foot wrong since their return to the side. He also recalled how he and his teammates' careers were also shortened by the team management's will for transition.

"I am not in a position to answer your question on why the legends have been put away or why they are being pushed away. It is beyond our understanding. I may not be able to answer because I have been a player myself, and what I have seen has happened to me as well. It has happened to many of my teammates, but it is very unfortunate. We don't talk about it or have a discussion about it," Harbhajan Singh told the Times of India.

Harbhajan also took a dig at the current management while addressing Kohli's recent run with the bat.

"I am so happy when I see a player like Virat Kohli who is still going strong. It is a bit unfortunate that those people are deciding their future, who have not achieved much," he added.

"There was never a time when I thought he was not on track. They have always scored runs and have always been great players for India. They have done extremely well as batters and leaders of the team. I'm so happy for them; they are going very, very strong - not just going strong but setting an example for the younger generation to follow, showing what it takes to be a champion. So well done Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for setting the right example," said Harbhajan.