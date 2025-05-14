Former India selector Dilip Vengsarkar has reacted to Virat Kohli's shock Test retirement decision. Vengsarkar, who picked Kohli into the Test side during his time as selector, spoke on the star batter's ability to win matches on his own. Kohli's decision to hang his test boots marked an end to an illustrious 14-year-old career which saw him dominate the format, both as a batter and captain. Speaking to The Indian Express, Vengsarkar suggested that Kohli should've retired after the upcoming tour of England, but admitted it's the former India captain's call at the end of the day.

"I'm surprised with the decision of Virat Kohli to retire especially because the big England tour is coming up in June. I think he (Virat) should have played against England. It's a five-match Test series in their backyard, a big series. He could have played the entire series and then called it a day. But he decided not to - and it's his call," said Vengsarkar.

"He had a great, outstanding innings. He evolved as a player after each series and each year, a true match-winner."

Vengsarkar also touched upon India captain Rohit Sharma's retirement as well, saying that the BCCI selectors will find it hard to find their replacements despite a talented pool of batters.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat will leave a big void. I'm sure there are players in the team who would like to grab the opportunity in the England tour now because I believe there is quality in the squad. The flip side of the retirements by these two players is that others will get the opportunity to establish themselves. The contribution of Virat and Rohit towards Indian cricket is huge and will remembered for a long time.

"Now with two modern greats retired, it's a good chance for those on the bench. India's bench strength is strong with a good domestic structure but it will be tough call for selectors to find the men who can fill the shoes of Virat and Rohit.," he added.