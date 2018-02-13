 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India Fast Bowler Jhulan Goswami Ruled Out Of T20I Series Against South Africa

Updated: 13 February 2018 17:29 IST

Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the women's T20I series against South Africa due to a heel injury.

India Fast Bowler Jhulan Goswami Ruled Out Of T20I Series Against South Africa
The injury comes after Jhulan became the first woman to take 200 wickets in ODIs. © AFP

India pacer Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the women's Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa due to a heel injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. "After an MRI scan on Monday, the BCCI Medical Team in consultation with a local doctor felt that she needs rest for a couple of weeks to avoid any further impact on the bone", the release said.

The 35-year-old will consult a foot expert and will undergo her rehab process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The injury comes after Jhulan became the first woman to take 200 wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). In 60 T20Is, she has taken 66 wickets.

The first of the five T20Is will take place later on Tuesday at Potchefstroom.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : India Women South Africa Women Jhulan Goswami Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the women's T20I series vs SA
  • Jhulan ruled out due to a heel injury
  • The 35-year-old will consult a foot expert
Related Articles
Reaching World T20 Semis Is Our First Target, Says Jhulan Goswami
Reaching World T20 Semis Is Our First Target, Says Jhulan Goswami
Smriti Mandhana Stars As India Women
Smriti Mandhana Stars As India Women's Team Beat South Africa To Win ODI Series
Jhulan Goswami Becomes First Woman Cricketer To Take 200 ODI Wickets
Jhulan Goswami Becomes First Woman Cricketer To Take 200 ODI Wickets
India Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Shines, Hits Second ODI Ton
India Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Shines, Hits Second ODI Ton
Clinical India Thrash South Africa In Opening Women
Clinical India Thrash South Africa In Opening Women's ODI
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.