India Enter Blind Cricket World Cup Final, To Face Pakistan

Defending champions India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to set up a summit clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Blind Cricket World Cup. Ganeshbhai Muhudkar, who was adjudged as the man of the match, scored a magnificent century, 112 off 69 balls, to steer India home comfortably. Bangladesh elected to bat after winning the toss and were restricted to 256 in 38.5 overs by an in-form Indian bowling department. The bowlers struck early as Bangladesh lost two early wickets with less than 50 runs on the board. For Bangladesh, Abdul Malik stood tall with an unbeaten 108.

For India, Durga Rao, who starred with the ball, finished the match with figures of three for 20. Rao was ably supported by Deepak Malik and Prakash who bagged two wickets each.

While Deepak Mallik was retired out for 53 off 43 balls, Naresh made a handy 40 runs off 18 balls.

Earlier, India had defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets to register their third victory of the tournament. Bangladesh, electing to bat first, scored 226 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs.

In reply, India, riding on fine centuries from Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, reached the target in just 18.4 overs. Reddy (B2 - blind level 2) remained unbeaten on 101 off 60 balls while Ramesh (B3 - blind level 3) remained unbeaten on 105 off 57 balls.

India captain Ajay Reddy's, who shone with the ball, finished the match with the figures of four for 37.

India, who will face Pakistan in the final on January 20, have an upper-hand as they have already defeated them in the group stages by seven wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan had scored a competitive target of 282 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs.

In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs as Haryana's Deepak Malik (B3 - blind level 3) top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 71 balls.