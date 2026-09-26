While speculation continues over the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's ODI team, bowling coach Morne Morkel stressed that the duo have an important leadership role in the dressing room. Speaking ahead of India's ODI series against West Indies, Morkel made it clear that he is a firm believer in senior players' positively influencing a team. He emphasized that Kohli and Rohit have a crucial role in guiding current captain Shubman Gill and younger players in the side.

"It's always great to have that experience back in the team. Just to guide Shubman as well. I must say Shubman has done an exceptional job so far leading the team. But I'm always a big believer in your senior players and how they shape the team. I think different players in the team will feel more comfortable speaking to a certain senior individual, and we're quite fortunate that we've got a lot of experience in that," Morkel said.

"So if Virat or Rohit, whoever is leading the conversation, there's a lot of game time and a lot of experience in those conversations, that can only be great for the team. We always throw out as many questions as possible in team meetings for the senior guys to speak and to share their experience.

Morkel stated that Kohli and Rohit's experience - they've played 602 ODIs combined - is of immense value to younger players in the Indian team.

"But the challenge is to sometimes ask a younger guy while they're batting in the nets, pick Virat's brain, speak to Rohit about what is important with a new ball up front. So, the more opportunities we can create for conversation with these guys, the better it is for us," concluded Morkel.

Kohli and Rohit are still fighting for their spots with the 2027 ODI World Cup just over a year away. In particular, Rohit's place in the side has come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks and months.

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