India B vs India C Day 2 Live Scorecard, Duleep Trophy 2024: CSK Star Slams Fifty, Eyes Century For India C vs India B
Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Updates: India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is looking to get a big score, despite retiring hurt earlier in Day 1.
India B vs India C Day 2 Live Scorecard, Duleep Trophy 2024© X (Twitter)
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE: India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up his fifty early on Day 2, looking to score big. Beginning Day 2 on 357/5, India C will be hoping to stretch their first innings total as much as possible. Gaikwad, who had to retire injured earlier, will look to take his team's total forward alongside Manav Suthar. India B will hope that the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini will be able to give them the early breakthroughs on Day 2, so that the total does not get out of reach. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Scorecard and Live Updates from Duleep Trophy 2024 2nd Round, India B vs India C Day 2:
Match 4, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 12, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-B
IND-C
365/5 (80.0)
ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
India B won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.56
Batsman
Ruturaj Gaikwad
54 (56)
Manav Suthar
8 (11)
Bowler
K Nitish Kumar Reddy
58/0 (14)
IND B vs IND C Live, Duleep Trophy 2024
There will be no commentary available for this match.