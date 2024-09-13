Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE: India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up his fifty early on Day 2, looking to score big. Beginning Day 2 on 357/5, India C will be hoping to stretch their first innings total as much as possible. Gaikwad, who had to retire injured earlier, will look to take his team's total forward alongside Manav Suthar. India B will hope that the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini will be able to give them the early breakthroughs on Day 2, so that the total does not get out of reach. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Scorecard and Live Updates from Duleep Trophy 2024 2nd Round, India B vs India C Day 2: