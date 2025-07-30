India have retained several key players, including skipper Ayush Mhatre, vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra and charismatic opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - fresh from a successful tour of England - for the upcoming away Under-19 series against Australia later this year. India will play three one-dayers and two four-day games against the Australian U-19 side, beginning with the first limited-overs match on September 21. The tour will end on October 10. "The Junior Selection Committee has picked India U19's squad for the upcoming tour of Australia in September. The India U19 side will play three one-day games and two multi-day matches against Australia's U19 side," said BCCI secretary Devajot Saikia in a statement on Wednesday.

The India U-19 side recently returned from the tour of England, beating the hosts 3-2 in the Youth ODIs, while the two Youth Tests ended in draws.

India's top order played a pivotal role in the visitors clinching the one-day series, with centuries from Suryavanshi and Vihaan helping them win the decisive fourth match in Worcester by posting a mammoth 363 after batting first.

The junior selection committee has also named five standby players.

Schedule: (one-day series) September 21, 24 and 26. Four-day games: September 30-October 3 and October 7-10.

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

Standby players: Yudhajit Guha, Laxman, B.K. Kishore, Alankrith Rapole, and Arnav Bugga.

