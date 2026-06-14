India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series 2026 4th Match: Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige won the toss and opted to bowl against India A in the one-day match of the Tri-Nation series in Dambulla on Monday. The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has retained his place in India A's playing XI. Having scored 14 and 44 runs in the first two games, Sooryavanshi will be aiming for a bigger knock against Sri Lanka A today. Among bowlers, India have also included Yash Thakur and Anukul Roy in their lineup. After their loss to Afghanistan A in the previous game, a victory against Sri Lanka A has become crucial for Tilak Varma and his side. Apart from the on-field action, all eyes will once again be on the weather, with rain having played a decisive role in India A's last fixture against Afghanistan A. (LIVE SCORE)
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live score and updates from Dambulla:
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: Here's what both captain said at the toss
Sahan Arachchige: We will bowl first. I think 260-270 will be an ideal total at this ground. We are going with the same XI.
Tilak Verma: We also would have bowled first. Anything around 260 will be a good total. We have had concerns regarding our bowling. Two changes, Yash Thakur and Anukul Roy comes in.
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: India A's Playing XI
India A (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: Sri Lanka A's Playing XI
Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohamed Shiraz
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: Toss
Sri Lanka A skipper Sahan Arachchige wins the toss, opts to bowl against India A in the fourth one-day match of the tri-nation series on Monday in Dambulla.
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: Bowlers need to step up
In both the previous games, bowling has been the biggest concern for India A. Relying too much on Anshul Kamboj and Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma need to think out of the box to help his side to recover from this problem. On the other hand, batting looks fine but a terrific knock from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would be expected.
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: Rain threat on the cards
After the previous game got marred due to rain, the weather is likely to spoil today's match between India A and Sri Lanka A as well. As per the predictions, there are high chances of heavy rain during the match in Dambulla. Fingers crossed.
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: Important game for India A
The loss against Afghanistan A has put India A in a spot of bother. Tilak Varma and co need to defeat Sri Lanka A at any cost, in order to stay in contention for a spot in the series finale. On the other hand, Sri Lanka A are also in a similar position, having lost to India A in the series opener.
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: Sanjay Manjrekar praises Sooryavanshi
"India A is in SL, pitch not as flat as in the IPL & it's not T20 cricket. So watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi in different batting conditions. And I am excited! He is not just your T20 slogger. He can be a one day phenomenon too! Special talent!" said Manjrekar.
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: Sitanshu Kotak on Sooryavanshi
“See, as a batting coach or any coach, it's always a challenge because at this level the players have their own thinking, their own style, their own way they have succeeded. And then, you try to add something, it always takes time, it always takes the trust for them to believe. And for me, it is so important how much you want to add and when you want to add," Kotak told reporters.
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: India A's shocking loss vs Afg A
Afghanistan A caused a major upset by eking out a four-run win over star-studded India A via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-marred tri-nation series match in Dambulla on Thursday. Batting first, India A posted a daunting 349/9 in a rain-curtailed 49 overs innings. Due to persistent rain intervals, Afghanistan A's target was revised to 294 runs from 38 overs applying the DLS method. Afghanistan were 177/2 in 25.5 overs when another spell of rain stopped play. At that stage of the game, Afghanistan were found to be four runs ahead of the par score requirement, which sealed their victory.
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: All eyes on Sooryavanshi
The focus will be entirely on the 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In the series opener against Sri Lanka, he was dismissed for 14 but bounced back with a 44-run knock against Afghanistan A. In today's game, Sooryavanshi will be eager to a get a bigger knock to settle the score against the Lankans.
IND A vs SL A Live Updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tri-Nation A one-day series match between India A and Sri Lanka A, straight from the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Stay tuned for all the live updates.